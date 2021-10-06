Loop Capital Initiates Coverage on Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK)

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SHAK. Cowen decreased their price objective on Shake Shack from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.19.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

SHAK traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $78.13. The company had a trading volume of 7,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.78 and a beta of 1.69. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $138.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $187.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total value of $105,327.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Shake Shack by 88.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the first quarter worth $227,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.