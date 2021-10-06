Loop Capital Increases Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $280.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $253.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.63% from the company’s current price.

ALB has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.10.

Get Albemarle alerts:

NYSE:ALB traded down $4.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $217.68. 17,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,271. The company has a fifty day moving average of $225.30 and a 200 day moving average of $185.38. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $90.07 and a 12 month high of $253.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Albemarle will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total value of $2,161,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total value of $325,893.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,761,168.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,298,393 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,391,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,256,016,000 after buying an additional 133,942 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 10.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,754,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,643,197,000 after buying an additional 928,984 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 3.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,530,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,268,576,000 after buying an additional 271,845 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 9.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,783,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $976,445,000 after purchasing an additional 490,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 22.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,031,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $510,761,000 after purchasing an additional 551,690 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.