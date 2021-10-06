Loop Capital Begins Coverage on Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM)

Equities research analysts at Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.26.

YUM traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,660,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,973. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $91.83 and a twelve month high of $135.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.45.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,894 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $611,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 18,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total transaction of $2,441,661.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,758.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,089 shares of company stock worth $4,142,388. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 9,193 shares in the last quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth $6,902,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 374,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,659 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.2% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 71,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 96.6% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 17,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

