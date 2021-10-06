London Stock Exchange Group’s (LNSTY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, London Stock Exchange Group has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,364. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.93. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $35.17.

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

