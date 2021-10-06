Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Bought by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 14.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,809,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,092 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 3.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,735,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,868,000 after buying an additional 53,274 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Logitech International by 30.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,126,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,654,000 after buying an additional 264,390 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 63.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,066,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,908,000 after buying an additional 412,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 360.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 797,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,391,000 after acquiring an additional 624,575 shares during the last quarter. 38.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOGI traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.59. 26,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,829. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.81. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $75.11 and a fifty-two week high of $140.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.61.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 18.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.9481 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOGI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

