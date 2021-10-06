Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 34,257 Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 101.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,257 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in MannKind were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MannKind by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,881,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,767 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MannKind by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,836,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,037,000 after acquiring an additional 548,627 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of MannKind in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,695,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MannKind by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,877,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,281,000 after acquiring an additional 806,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNKD traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.92. 47,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,118,576. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.97. MannKind Co. has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $6.25.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $23.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MNKD. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of MannKind in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

MannKind Profile

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

