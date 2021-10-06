Lido Advisors LLC Buys 57 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,016 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WT Wealth Management increased its stake in Intuit by 8.0% in the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $3,202,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 27.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Intuit by 8.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU traded down $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $531.81. The stock had a trading volume of 17,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,446. The company has a market capitalization of $145.23 billion, a PE ratio of 70.74, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $549.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $480.14. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $312.05 and a twelve month high of $582.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 31.22%.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.55.

In other news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total value of $8,199,718.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,693.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total value of $907,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,895.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

