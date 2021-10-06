Lido Advisors LLC Buys 216 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,035 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VRTX. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,521,210 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,186,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,784 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,508,809 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $968,908,000 after acquiring an additional 342,275 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,941,186 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $844,607,000 after acquiring an additional 54,343 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,856,616 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $613,858,000 after buying an additional 222,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,743,391 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $589,528,000 after buying an additional 121,953 shares during the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani purchased 10,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,827.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $3.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.49. The company had a trading volume of 29,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $176.92 and a twelve month high of $280.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $193.39 and its 200 day moving average is $202.69.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.70.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

