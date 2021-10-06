Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 284 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

DGX traded down $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.10. 25,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,700. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.97. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $160.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.18%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451 in the last three months. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.80.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

