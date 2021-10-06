Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $31.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Global is benefiting from increasing Internet speed and an expanded mobile subscriber base. The company gained 2,400 customer relationships in the second quarter. Moreover, the company built 70,000 new premises in the reported quarter. Increasing demand for higher Internet speed in the U.K. is a key catalyst. Almost 80% of the company’s broadband base prefers speed above 100 Mbps. The company’s focus on offering higher value bundles is expected to drive the top line. Further, Liberty Global is benefiting from the acquisition of Sunrise Communications in Switzerland. However, the company’s prospects have been weighed down by the maturing Western European operations. Consequently, it’s businesses are expected to face stiff competition in the countries they operate in. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LBTYA. Jefferies Financial Group raised Liberty Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.30 to $36.40 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.40 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.80.

Shares of LBTYA traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.34. 18,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,891. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.29. Liberty Global has a fifty-two week low of $18.73 and a fifty-two week high of $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.36 and its 200-day moving average is $27.30.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 79.83% and a return on equity of 10.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Global will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 43,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $1,244,870.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,793.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBTYA. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 191.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Liberty Global by 3,013.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Liberty Global by 616.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Liberty Global by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. 26.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

