Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.380-$0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.66 billion-$1.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion.Levi Strauss & Co. also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.430-$1.450 EPS.

LEVI traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.65. The company had a trading volume of 278,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $30.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.95. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 156.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 152.38%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LEVI shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.77.

In related news, Director Jenny J. Ming sold 14,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $436,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 24,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $688,290.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,255 shares of company stock worth $3,100,897. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,347 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.