LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects the people worldwide. LeMaitre develops, manufactures, and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of vascular surgeons and interventionalists. LeMaitre’s diversified product portfolio consists of twelve well-known brand name products used in arteries and veins outside of the heart and are supported by a growing, specialized and highly trained organization of vascular sales professionals. LeMaitre Vascular offers a wide range of innovative products to vascular surgeons and interventionalists for improving procedure efficacy and minimizing patient recovery time. “

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LMAT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.80.

Shares of LMAT traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,126. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. LeMaitre Vascular has a one year low of $31.21 and a one year high of $64.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.23.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 19.12%. Analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,080,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $150,266,000 after purchasing an additional 101,451 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,147,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,000,000 after buying an additional 40,828 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 12.6% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 920,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,157,000 after buying an additional 102,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,490,000 after buying an additional 17,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 25.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 323,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,794,000 after buying an additional 65,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.