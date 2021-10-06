Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $116.50

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $116.50 and last traded at $116.50, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.50.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered Legrand to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.93.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter. Legrand had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Legrand SA will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Legrand Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LGRVF)

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

