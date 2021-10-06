Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $54.85

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.85 and last traded at $53.41, with a volume of 3547 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.23.

LEGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.48 and a beta of -0.15.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.30). Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 101.68% and a negative net margin of 343.40%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Legend Biotech Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Legend Biotech by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Legend Biotech by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Legend Biotech by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 312,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 19.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.