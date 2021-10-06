Legal & General Group Plc Raises Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,375,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 58,804 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $59,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

Shares of DAL stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.72. The stock had a trading volume of 430,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,199,254. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.74 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.43) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

