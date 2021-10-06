Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Stock Holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,360,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 94,703 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $63,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Campus Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Campus Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

ACC stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.19. 4,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,778. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 719.53, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $52.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 1.31%. Research analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.95%.

In other news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $425,611.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,151.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $241,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC).

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.