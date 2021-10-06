Legal & General Group Plc Has $68.54 Million Stock Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28,892 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.74% of Alleghany worth $68,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in Y. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Alleghany by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Alleghany by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alleghany in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alleghany by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Alleghany by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Y traded down $11.74 on Wednesday, reaching $624.33. The company had a trading volume of 132 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,513. Alleghany Co. has a fifty-two week low of $535.72 and a fifty-two week high of $737.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $657.46 and its 200 day moving average is $671.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $17.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.89 by $1.50. Alleghany had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on Y. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alleghany from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

