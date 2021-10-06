Legal & General Group Plc Has $60.77 Million Stake in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,653,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585,218 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 3.23% of Ping Identity worth $60,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Ping Identity in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Ping Identity in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Ping Identity in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in Ping Identity in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Ping Identity in the first quarter valued at $248,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

PING has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.31.

Ping Identity stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.23. 6,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,608. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.00 and a beta of 0.96. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $19.97 and a 52-week high of $37.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.82.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.10 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 11.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ping Identity news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $21,240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.