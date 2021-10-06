Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 898,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,099 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.64% of SEI Investments worth $55,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 12.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,030,000 after acquiring an additional 34,679 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 253.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 83,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 60,060 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 11.6% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 221,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,743,000 after acquiring an additional 23,090 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 40.0% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 75,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments during the second quarter valued at $618,000. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEIC traded down $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,664. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.58. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $48.70 and a 1 year high of $64.78. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $475.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.69 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 27.79%. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SEIC. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

