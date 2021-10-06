Legal & General Group Plc Buys 139,575 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 711,171 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,575 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 1.82% of Qualys worth $71,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in Qualys by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 30,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Qualys by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Qualys by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Qualys by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 149,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,083,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Qualys by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,775 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,529,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Qualys news, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total value of $120,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.91, for a total value of $968,145.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 90,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,209,300.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 408,049 shares of company stock valued at $46,874,992. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.15. 2,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,012. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.62. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.65 and a 12 month high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.98 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

