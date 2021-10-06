Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Equities research analysts at Mizuho began coverage on shares of Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 70.94% from the company’s current price.

LPTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

NASDAQ LPTX opened at $3.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1.83. The firm has a market cap of $209.58 million, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 0.47. Leap Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $4.17.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. Leap Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.18% and a negative net margin of 2,161.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Leap Therapeutics will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Leap Therapeutics by 63.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 606,000 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $737,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 492.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 150,685 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $85,000. 36.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.

