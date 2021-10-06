Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Equities research analysts at Mizuho began coverage on shares of Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 70.94% from the company’s current price.
LPTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.
NASDAQ LPTX opened at $3.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1.83. The firm has a market cap of $209.58 million, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 0.47. Leap Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $4.17.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Leap Therapeutics by 63.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 606,000 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $737,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 492.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 150,685 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $85,000. 36.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Leap Therapeutics
Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.
