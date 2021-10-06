Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 19,095 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,095 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $24,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HELE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 9.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,419,000 after buying an additional 7,447 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 7.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 23.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,969,000 after buying an additional 9,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 22.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total value of $490,207.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $592,945.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

NASDAQ HELE traded down $3.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $216.09. 2,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,494. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.51. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $265.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.91 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

