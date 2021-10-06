Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 1,655,601 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 94.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,655,601 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Wix.com worth $26,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Wix.com by 149.0% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,141,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $911,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,849 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Wix.com by 35.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,934 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 228.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 937,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $261,784,000 after acquiring an additional 652,031 shares during the period. Marcho Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the second quarter valued at $152,806,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 431.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 481,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $139,748,000 after acquiring an additional 390,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

WIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $310.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX traded down $4.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.65. The stock had a trading volume of 37,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,060. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $176.98 and a one year high of $362.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.99 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.99.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.14%. The business had revenue of $316.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.48 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

