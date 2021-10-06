Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 129,604 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 24.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 406,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,604 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $27,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 14.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,296,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,174 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,639,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,252,000 after purchasing an additional 467,426 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,058,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,790,000 after buying an additional 144,658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,709,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,664,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,372,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736,663 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.10. The stock had a trading volume of 99,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,240,705. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $76.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.84.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.83. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. HSBC raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.94.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

