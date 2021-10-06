Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 14,394 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,394 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $30,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 588.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 16,735 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth about $672,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 901,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,923,000 after buying an additional 22,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth about $533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WSM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.09.

Shares of WSM traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.02. 19,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,718. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.94 and a 52 week high of $204.41.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.11%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $2,460,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,700 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total transaction of $501,039.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,690 shares of company stock worth $9,972,734 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

