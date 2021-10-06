Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $31.09 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 63,368 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of EOG Resources worth $31,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 8.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,674,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,147 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,302,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $819,795,000 after buying an additional 2,009,016 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,939,059 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $495,556,000 after buying an additional 1,054,226 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 455.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 836,517 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $60,673,000 after buying an additional 685,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,691,333 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $267,777,000 after buying an additional 560,274 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.88. 169,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,559,014. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.43 and its 200-day moving average is $75.88. The company has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $89.48.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.01%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank cut shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.57.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.