Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 49.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,322 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,457 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $37,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 1.3% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.8% in the second quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.8% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Netflix by 3.4% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 638 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $632.71. The stock had a trading volume of 193,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,094,545. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $280.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $463.41 and a 12 month high of $640.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $559.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $531.39.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $4,164,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,031 shares in the company, valued at $12,018,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,194. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Netflix from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $590.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on Netflix in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $624.84.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

