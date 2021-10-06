Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 554,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Atkore worth $39,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATKR. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter worth $32,241,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 244.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 576,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,483,000 after acquiring an additional 409,619 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore during the first quarter worth about $19,510,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 24.0% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,394,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,005,000 after purchasing an additional 270,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 331.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 304,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,588,000 after purchasing an additional 233,641 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atkore alerts:

Atkore stock traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,969. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 2.53. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $102.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.88. Atkore had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 85.22%. The business had revenue of $853.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Atkore’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total transaction of $4,891,632.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.