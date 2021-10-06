Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Shares Gap Down to $14.91

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.91, but opened at $13.36. Landos Biopharma shares last traded at $13.33, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LABP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Landos Biopharma from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Landos Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.83.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day moving average is $12.05. The company has a market capitalization of $598.16 million and a P/E ratio of -6.02.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Landos Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LABP. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Landos Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,688,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in Landos Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,328,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Landos Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,068,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Landos Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,558,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Landos Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.63% of the company’s stock.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:LABP)

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

