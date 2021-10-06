Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) PT Lowered to C$41.00 at Raymond James

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Raymond James from C$49.00 to C$41.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

LIFZF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. TD Securities cut shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LIFZF traded up $0.83 on Monday, reaching $27.73. 5,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,131. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 12 month low of $18.13 and a 12 month high of $42.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.88.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp. engages in mining for iron ore. It owns interests in Iron Ore Company of Canada which operates a major iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland, and Labrador on lands leased from the company. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

