Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Stock Position Raised by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 728 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,044.1% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,081,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,743,000 after acquiring an additional 986,719 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 73.4% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,545,000 after buying an additional 635,000 shares during the period. Jana Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 40.4% in the first quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 1,139,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,629,000 after buying an additional 327,927 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3,385.0% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 192,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,002,000 after buying an additional 186,649 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter worth $47,232,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on LH shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.52.

Shares of NYSE:LH traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $273.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,562. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.42. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $190.00 and a fifty-two week high of $309.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

