L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) and Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Financial Review

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) and Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares L.B. Foster and Mitsubishi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets L.B. Foster 2.09% 2.89% 1.36% Mitsubishi 1.68% 3.52% 1.22%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for L.B. Foster and Mitsubishi, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score L.B. Foster 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mitsubishi 0 1 1 0 2.50

L.B. Foster presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.99%. Given L.B. Foster’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe L.B. Foster is more favorable than Mitsubishi.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares L.B. Foster and Mitsubishi’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio L.B. Foster $497.41 million 0.33 $7.58 million $0.98 15.64 Mitsubishi $121.55 billion 0.19 $1.62 billion N/A N/A

Mitsubishi has higher revenue and earnings than L.B. Foster.

Risk and Volatility

L.B. Foster has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitsubishi has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.0% of L.B. Foster shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of L.B. Foster shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

L.B. Foster beats Mitsubishi on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Co. engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies & Services segment comprises of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies. The Infrastructure Solutions segment comprised of manufacturing, distribution, and service businesses that provide products and services for the transportation, energy, and general infrastructure markets in North America. The company was founded by Lee B. Foster in 1902 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

About Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi Corp. engages in the provision of services utilizing the function of general trading. It operates through the following segments: Global Environmental and Infrastructure, Industrial Finance, Logistics and Development, Energy Business, Metals, Machinery, Chemicals, Living Essentials, and Others. The Global Environmental and Infrastructure segment handles trading and related business operations in power generation, water, transportation, and other necessary infrastructure. The Industrial Finance, Logistics and Development segment deals with asset management, infrastructure financing, corporate financing, and leasing. It also provides solutions in construction and real estate development focusing on commercial facilities and urban development, condominium development, and logistics. The Energy Business segment explores, develops and produces natural gas, crude oil, petroleum products, petroleum coke, coal coke, carbon products, and liquefied petroleum gas. The Metals segment supplies steel products, non-ferrous metals, and ferrous raw materials. The Machinery segment handles industrial machinery, shipping, defense and aerospace, motor vehicles and Isuzu business. The Chemic

