Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kura Sushi USA Inc. operates as a restaurant. The Company offers nigiri, roll, hand roll, gunkan and desserts. Kura Sushi USA Inc. is based in Irvine, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Sushi USA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.83.

Shares of KRUS traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.66. 145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,041. Kura Sushi USA has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $56.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.77. The firm has a market cap of $416.08 million, a P/E ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 59.81% and a negative net margin of 38.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1,464.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 33,820 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,923,000 after buying an additional 13,762 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the first quarter worth about $1,519,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 51.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 596,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,885,000 after buying an additional 202,524 shares during the last quarter. 24.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of Japanese restaurant concept. It provides authentic Japanese cuisine and sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

