KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $34.68

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.68 and last traded at $34.82, with a volume of 33084 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.15.

KNYJY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised KONE Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 9.91%.

KONE Oyj Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

