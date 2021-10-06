KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Director Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. Sells 64,344 Shares of Stock

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Director Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 64,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $313,355.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get KLX Energy Services alerts:

On Wednesday, September 15th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 8,209 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total value of $43,918.15.

On Monday, September 13th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 16,300 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $95,192.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 601 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $3,630.04.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $20,672.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 15,553 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $94,251.18.

NASDAQ:KLXE traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,300. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.59. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $18.97. The stock has a market cap of $39.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 3.38.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KLXE. Zacks Investment Research cut KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on KLX Energy Services from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty lowered KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 14,590.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for KLX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.