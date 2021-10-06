Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Cuts Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. trimmed its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 62.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111,372 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises 1.4% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,167,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,000,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779,463 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,438,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,720,000 after purchasing an additional 589,802 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 18,170,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,831 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,436,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,453,000 after purchasing an additional 686,764 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,478,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on USB. Odeon Capital Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.77.

Shares of USB traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,035,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,564,888. The company has a market cap of $91.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.13%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

