Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Buys Shares of 7,902 American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 23,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.99.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded up $1.54 on Wednesday, hitting $84.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,697,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,889,681. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.51. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $94.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $188,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,856,798.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

