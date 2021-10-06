Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Buys 27,460 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,208,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,460 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 33.1% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $91,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,200.0% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000.

SCHD traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.50. 1,705,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,905,185. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.76. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.26 and a fifty-two week high of $78.41.

