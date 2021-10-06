KeyCorp Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Campus Communities in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.66. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Campus Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.22.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock opened at $50.36 on Wednesday. American Campus Communities has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $52.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 719.53, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.69.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 1.31%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,173 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Campus Communities by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $241,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,492. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $425,611.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,151.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.95%.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.