Keybank National Association OH Lowers Stock Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 4.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Omnicell by 9.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Omnicell by 20.0% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 393,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,608,000 after acquiring an additional 65,664 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Omnicell by 1.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Omnicell by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period.

OMCL stock traded down $5.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.47. 3,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,524. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.58, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.73. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.46 and a 12-month high of $162.97.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $272.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.20 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.06%. Research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total value of $1,815,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,443,118.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 31,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.35, for a total transaction of $4,727,568.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,284 shares of company stock valued at $14,728,766. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OMCL. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.49 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.06.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

