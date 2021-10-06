Keybank National Association OH Invests $645,000 in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 26,319 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth $109,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at $250,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at $251,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at $332,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.59. 2,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,927. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.25. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 19.92. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $38.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.55 million. Cognyte Software’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.33 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cognyte Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.22.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

