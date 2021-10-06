Keybank National Association OH Has $677,000 Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 99.0% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ALLETE during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in ALLETE during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in ALLETE by 333.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in ALLETE by 52.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALE traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.64. 2,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,642. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ALLETE, Inc. has a one year low of $50.75 and a one year high of $73.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.44.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. ALLETE’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.22%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALE. TheStreet downgraded ALLETE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

In other news, Director Heidi E. Jimmerson sold 3,253 shares of ALLETE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $226,083.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

