Keybank National Association OH Has $526,000 Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 68.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,436 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 10,333 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $4,721,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $45,972,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,686,251 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $33,388,000 after acquiring an additional 92,907 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Barrick Gold by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,439,628 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $112,492,000 after buying an additional 1,855,845 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth $1,248,000. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GOLD traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.19. 357,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,566,199. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.72 and a 200-day moving average of $21.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

GOLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James set a $30.00 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.46.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

