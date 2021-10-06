Keybank National Association OH Acquires 687 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,361 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MU. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MU stock traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $69.78. 763,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,839,039. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.22 and a twelve month high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $392,539.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at $20,256,835.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $621,138.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,525 shares in the company, valued at $9,376,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,352 shares of company stock worth $2,940,027 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.60.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

