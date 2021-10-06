Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.15 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) to announce sales of $3.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.20 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper reported sales of $3.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year sales of $12.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.36 billion to $12.53 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.67 billion to $13.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Keurig Dr Pepper.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KDP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,198.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 149,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,570,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 934,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,945,000 after buying an additional 177,582 shares during the period. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 3,270,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,261,000 after buying an additional 1,661,064 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 332.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 38,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 29,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,419,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,352,160. The company has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $37.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.