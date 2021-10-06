Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) PT Lowered to $36.00

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KMT. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Kennametal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kennametal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

Shares of KMT traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.05. 5,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,218. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 54.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.07. Kennametal has a 52-week low of $27.76 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $515.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.36 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kennametal will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Kennametal declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 25,440.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

