KDI Capital Partners LLC Buys 410 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

KDI Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of KDI Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. KDI Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,792,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,826,000 after acquiring an additional 256,130 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,178,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $265.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,277,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,246. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $186.93 and a 12 month high of $277.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $270.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.71.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

