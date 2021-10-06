KDI Capital Partners LLC Buys 366 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

KDI Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. IQVIA accounts for 5.5% of KDI Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. KDI Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $16,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 8,868.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 850,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,235,000 after acquiring an additional 840,864 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,579,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,775,310,000 after acquiring an additional 797,361 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 190.1% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 919,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $177,562,000 after acquiring an additional 602,391 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 17.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,876,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $939,361,000 after acquiring an additional 585,399 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 88.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 981,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $189,594,000 after acquiring an additional 459,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $239.40. The company had a trading volume of 539,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,907. The firm has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $253.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.65 and a twelve month high of $265.34.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on IQV. Argus raised their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.33.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

