KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Price Target Raised to €85.00

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) had its price target upped by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove from €79.00 ($92.94) to €85.00 ($100.00) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

KBCSY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of KBC Group to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from €64.00 ($75.29) to €66.00 ($77.65) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of KBC Group from €70.00 ($82.35) to €73.00 ($85.88) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised shares of KBC Group to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from €56.50 ($66.47) to €59.90 ($70.47) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of KBC Group to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of KBC Group from €67.00 ($78.82) to €70.00 ($82.35) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

KBCSY traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.63. 30,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,868. The company has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.42. KBC Group has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $46.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.10.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. KBC Group had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 11.89%. Equities analysts expect that KBC Group will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

