Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.92% from the stock’s current price.
According to Zacks, “Kaspien Holdings Inc. provides marketing solutions. It offers digital marketing, review generation, paid social campaigns, inventory management, supply chain support, brand control and creative services. Kaspien Holdings Inc., formerly known as Trans World Entertainment Corporation, is based in United States. “
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kaspien from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.
Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.50. Kaspien had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 2.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kaspien will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kaspien stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) by 87.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of Kaspien worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 36.22% of the company’s stock.
About Kaspien
Kaspien Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of entertainment products. It operates through the FYE and etailz segments. The FYE segment includes retail stores and e-commerce sites, which sell entertainment products including trend, video, music, electronics, and related products in the United States.
Read More: What is a capital gain?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kaspien (KSPN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Kaspien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaspien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.